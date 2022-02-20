Police: Missing man found dead outside Phoenix is a homicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man reported missing last month has been found dead outside a Phoenix home and it’s being investigated as a homicide. They say the body of 44-year-old Maison Whitson was located early Saturday and had obvious signs of advanced decomposition. Police say Whitson was last seen by family members on Jan. 4. Authorities didn’t give any additional details on how Whitson was killed or when his body was placed outside the home before it was found by a resident.