Man accused of assaulting US Forest Service agent in Arizona

JEROME, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault on a U.S. Forest Service agent in northern Arizona. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say Jerome police took 33-year-old Jonathan Kip Medford into custody Wednesday. They say the forest service agent received a complaint Tuesday about someone blocking the roadway between Cottonwood and Sedona. The agent went to the scene and authorities say Medford was there with a knife in a sheath on his hip and became argumentative. The agent tried to handcuff Medford after he provided false identification and a scuffle ensued before the suspect fled. Sheriff’s officials say the agent received medical care at the scene.