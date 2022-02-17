2 killed in Lake Pleasant canoe rollover were brothers

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people who died from hypothermia after their canoe rolled over in Lake Pleasant were brothers. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office identified 22-year-old Arimus Nazareth and 14-year-old Apolo Nazareth as the two fatalities in the weekend incident. Deputies were dispatched Saturday morning to the south area of the lake near the Waddell Dam. They said three people were inside the canoe when it rolled over. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say it was windy enough that the canoe could have capsized. Family members have started a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral services.