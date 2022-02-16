Giffords hospitalized in Tucson with appendicitis

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has been admitted to a hospital with appendicitis. The illness was announced Wednesday by the office of Giffords’ husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly. Giffords was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in an assassination attempt in 2011. A spokesman for Kelly says Giffords checked into the hospital on Tuesday and Kelly is returning to Tucson to be with her. Kelly spokesman Jacob Peters says, “We’re all wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery.”