GOP-controlled Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona Senate have approved a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Tuesday’s vote comes as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of a similar Mississippi law and may even overturn the right to abortion altogether in place for five decades. Arizona already has some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, including one that would automatically outlaw it if the high court fully overturns Roe v. Wade. The 15-week ban now heads to the GOP-controlled House, where it is also likely to pass. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey regularly signs abortion restrictions into law. Backers want the law in place in case the Supreme Court upholds the Mississippi law.