Tucson man is convicted of 2nd-degree murder in wife’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man is facing up to 22 years in prison after being convicted of the 2019 killing of his wife. A Pima County Superior Court jury on Friday found 45-year-old Kenneth Russell Nelson guilty of second-degree murder. He was accused of first-degree murder, but jurors decided on a lesser charge. Prosecutors say Nelson could get a prison term of between 10 and 22 years when he’s sentenced on April 4. Cyndie Nelson was found dead at the family’s home in May 2019. Prosecutors say her throat was slashed with a pocket knife and she was stabbed numerous times. According to trial testimony, Cyndie Nelson had asked her husband for a divorce before her death.