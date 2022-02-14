Arizona celebrates 110 years of statehood

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is marking 110 years of statehood. Gov. Doug Ducey issued a proclamation declaring Monday as Arizona Statehood Day. It was on Feb. 14, 1912 that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation that officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state. Ducey in a statement said Arizona remains a top destination for businesses and families all these decades later. Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.