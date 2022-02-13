Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 10:42 AM

Police plan video release after officers, woman shot

KION

PHOENIX (AP) — It will be two weeks before the Phoenix Police Department will release video and audio of a standoff with a gunman who shot five patrol officers and injured four others. Police had gone to a home Friday in the pre-dawn hours in response to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot. When an ambush and barricade situation ended, the gunman and a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend were dead while their baby was unharmed. Three officers shot during the ordeal remain hospitalized as of Sunday. Police say all are expected to survive. 

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content