Authorities ID body found in desert area near Tucson airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found in a desert area near Tucson International Airport and say it’s a homicide case. Tucson police, Tucson Airport Authority police and city fire department crews responded to the scene Friday after a passer-by reported seeing the body. Authorities say the victim was dead at the scene and has been identified as 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno. The possible cause of death hasn’t been released and police say it’s an active investigation.