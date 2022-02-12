No. 4 Arizona shakes sluggish start, routs Washington 92-68

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Arizona overcame a sluggish start to race past Washington for a convincing 92-68 win. The Wildcats won their sixth straight, erasing an early 14-point deficit and dominating the final 30 minutes. Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 29 points for Washington, but the Huskies couldn’t keep the momentum after jumping out to a 25-11 lead.