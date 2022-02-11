Tennessee killing suspect arrested after Arizona chase

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say Arizona state troopers have arrested a man wanted in connection with a Tennessee killing after a pursuit on Interstate 40 near Winslow. The chase began Wednesday morning when a trooper tried to pull over a SUV for traffic violations and the driver didn’t stop. The agency said Friday that troopers used spike strips to stop the SUV by deflating the vehicle’s tires and arrested two men in the vehicle. The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Xavier D. Stitts, of Texas, and 32-year-old Antonio A. Watson, of Mississippi. Watson had a warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.