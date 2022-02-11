Phoenix police chief: 5 officers shot, wounded at home

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say five police officers were shot and wounded at a home Friday, including four shot while trying to take a baby to safety. Police Chief Jeri Williams said a woman also was critically injured at the home where police responded to reported gunfire. The status of the shooter and other details weren’t immediately clear, and the chief said the scene remained active. Williams said four of the five wounded officers were “recovering” while the fifth was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.” A police spokeswoman said the baby was OK.