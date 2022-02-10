Tribal officer shot, critically wounded; shooter sought

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a search was underway Thursday in the Verde Valley area of north-central Arizona after a tribal police officer was shot and critically wounded as officers responded to a report of gunfire. Yavapai-Apache Nation officials say one of the responding tribal officers was wounded Wednesday night when a male suspect got out of a vehicle and “fled on foot and began shooting at the officers.” A statement released by the tribe said the officer was in critical but stable condition Thursday at a Phoenix hospital. The officer’s identity wasn’t released. No description of the suspect was immediately available.