3 hurt after partial construction collapse at Intel’s campus

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three workers were injured after a partial construction collapse at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler. City fire department officials say the three employees of a construction company had to be hoisted out of the site in a crane basket after the 4 p.m. incident. They say all three are hospitalized in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening. Authorities say the partial collapse occurred about 25 feet below ground level in a construction area. It’s unclear what caused the collapse at the construction site where Intel’s two new semiconductor fabrication facilities broke ground last year at the Chandler campus.