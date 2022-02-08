Mesa police: Man dead after shooting involving police

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say a man is dead following an encounter with at least one police officer early Tuesday. A brief police statement said the incident involved a shooting and that at least one officer was involved, but the statement did not specify whether the man died from being shot or who did the shooting. The statement said the incident occurred in a residential area near the intersection of University Drive and Dobson Road. No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.