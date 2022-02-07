Tucson police: Man, woman died in apparent murder-suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say the deaths of a man and woman on the city’s east side appears to be a murder-suicide. They say a 911 caller requested a welfare check on the occupants of a residence around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police say officers found two people with obvious signs of trauma in a vehicle parked at the home. They say 75-year-old Wayne Hayes and 73-year-old Karen Parish were pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t immediately provide any other details about the deaths.