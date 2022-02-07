Ex-Maricopa County attorney says current office in chaos

PHOENIX (AP) — A mentor and predecessor of Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says her office is in turmoil as questions about her ability to deal with her sobriety issues mount. Former county attorney Rick Romley tells The Arizona Republic that members of her office have told him morale is at an all-time low. Adel, however, calls the claims “hearsay and conjecture.” She attributes the low morale to her office being understaffed. In September, Adel raised concerns when she confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility. She was being treated for alcohol issues, an eating disorder and other issues. Maricopa County is the third-largest prosecutorial agency in the country.