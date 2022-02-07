Booker scores 38, NBA-best Suns hang on, beat Bulls 127-124

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 127-124. The Suns led by as many as 27 points in the third quarter and withstood a push down the stretch to win for the 13th time in 14 games. They improved to 43-10 overall and a league-leading 21-5 on the road. Chris Paul added 19 points and 11 assists. JaVale McGee finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Mikal Bridges scored 15. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan scored 38, coming off a season-high 45-point performance in Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia. Zach LaVine added 32 points after missing the previous two games because of back spasms.