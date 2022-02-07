Arizona panel votes to require excuse for early voting

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans on Monday advanced legislation to unwind the state’s overwhelmingly popular early voting system by requiring that voters have a reason and make a request to vote by mail. The measure aims to steer most voters toward in-person balloting on Election Day, a method used by just 10% of voters in 2020. It would eliminate the Automatic Early Voting List, which allows voters to get a ballot in the mail before every election, and nix in-person early voting and emergency voting before Election Day. The measure was approved in party-line votes of the Senate Government Committee, setting up a potential debate in the full Senate in the coming weeks.