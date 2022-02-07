Arizona bill mandates outside probes of police shootings

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police shootings and any other use of deadly force by law enforcement officers in Arizona would be required to be investigated by a new division of the Arizona Department of Public Safety or an outside agency under a measure unanimously approved by a House committee. The proposal by Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers was developed with input from major Arizona law enforcement agencies over the past year. It emerges after years of growing national concern about police agencies investigating their own officers after a deadly encounter. Bowers called the proposal one of the largest reforms involving use of force in state history that is designed to rebuild public trust.