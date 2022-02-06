Loville, Arizona State women beat No. 19 Oregon 55-49

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jade Loville scored six of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, Ayzhiana Basallo score 10 points and Arizona State beat No. 19 Oregon 55-49. Loville made 8 of 12 from the free-throw line, where the Sun Devils shot 70% and outscored Oregon (14-7, 7-3) 16-4. The Ducks attempted just eight free throws and made 2 of 6 in the fourth quarter. Mael Gilles missed the second of two free throws but Katelyn Levings grabbed the offensive rebound then hit two foul shots to give Arizona State a 54-49 lead with 25.6 seconds left. Endyia Rogers scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and Sedona Prince made 5 of 9 from the field and finished with 13 points for Oregon.