El Mirage Police Department: 3 found dead in home

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three people were found dead in a El Mirage home on Friday after police were asked to make a welfare check. A brief statement released by the El Mirage Police Department on Saturday did not indicate the manner of death or say directly whether foul play was involved . But it said there was no immediate threat to the community “and no known suspects are outstanding.” No identities were released and police Lt. Jimmy Chavez told The Associated Press in an email that no additional information was available.