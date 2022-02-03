No. 19 USC overcomes poor shooting, beats Arizona St 58-53

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 21 points, including five free throws in the final minute, to lift No. 19 Southern California over Arizona State 58-53. The Trojans have won two in a row and five of their last six. The Sun Devils have lost four straight. Both teams struggled shooting until the final minutes, when they traded baskets in a white-knuckle finish. Arizona State had a 40-32 lead halfway through the second half but couldn’t hold on.