Authorities investigating death of a Pima County jail inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old inmate at the Pima County jail. County Sheriff’s officials say Sylvestre Inzunza was booked into jail on Jan. 27 on suspicion of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, auto theft and kidnapping. He was being held on a $75,000 bond. A corrections officer at the jail located Inzunza unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and called for medical assistance. Jail staff immediately entered the cell and began administering emergency life-saving measures while they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive. Paramedics pronounced Inzunza dead. Sheriff’s officials say detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances in the inmate’s death.