Arizona’s housing crisis focus of new bipartisan legislation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s housing crisis is the focus of new bipartisan legislation announced Wednesday that aims to increase the state’s supply of low income units and set aside $89 million to combat homelessness. State Representatives Steve Kaiser, a Republican, and César Chávez, a Democrat, said their proposed law would improve housing availability and affordability in every part of Arizona. The Phoenix-based lawmakers said their measure would address the state’s housing shortfall and rising home payments and rents that have made housing costs burdensome for many Arizona residents. Kaiser said housing occupancy rates in Arizona are at 98%, a 40-year high.