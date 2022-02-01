Arizona woman accused in child-abuse death of her grandson

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman booked on suspicion of murder and child abuse in the death of her 11-year-old grandson in an Arizona hotel room is accused of striking the boy in the head with a ratchet and failing to seek treatment for his injuries. The boy was found unresponsive Sunday at the Scottsdale hotel where he and his 9-year-old half brother lived for the past two years with their grandmother and her husband. Both adults have been charged with murder and child abuse. Investigators and court documents say there is a history of severe mistreatment of both children, including physical and verbal abuse.