Arizona lawmakers look to curb government’s emergency powers

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans are looking to curtail the government’s emergency powers, which they say were abused by elected officials from the governor on down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their ideas range from eliminating the power to shutter businesses or churches to requiring legislative approval for emergencies lasting longer than 120 days. Other proposals look to enhance the rights of individuals to resist health protocols, such as treating vaccination status the same as race or sex in employment nondiscrimination laws. Employers also could face hefty fines if they fire a worker for refusing to get vaccinated, or if an employee is injured from a vaccine they get due to a job mandate.