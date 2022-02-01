Air Force launches study of changes to flight training areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is launching an environmental impact study of proposed changes to large flight training areas in rural Arizona to allow military aircraft to fly lower, practice later at night and cover more territory. Three alternatives to be studied would change flight restrictions in areas northwest of Phoenix, west and southwest of Tucson and in parts of southeastern and east-central Arizona extending in western New Mexico. A fourth alternative on the table would leave the flight areas as they are now. The areas are used for flights from Air Force and Air National Guard bases in Glendale and Tucson.