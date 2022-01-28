Skip to Content
Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven’t beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

