2 suspects in 2017 Maryland murder case arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman wanted in connection with a Maryland murder case in 2017 have been arrested at a homeless camp in southern Arizona. Pima County Sheriff’s officials say 46-year-old William Rice and 45-year-old Christina Harnish were taken into custody Wednesday. Both suspects are being held in the county jail and awaiting extradition. Anne Arundel County police in Maryland say they received information that Rice and Harnish were in the Tucson area and notified the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Maryland authorities say 42-year-old Megan Leah Tilman was reported missing from her home in Annapolis in November 2017. Tilman reportedly had been living with Rice and Harnish.