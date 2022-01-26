Sheriff’s office: Hiker killed in fall while taking photo

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo and falling hundreds of feet. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 21-year-old Richard Jacobson was recovered after a hiking companion called 911 at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday. The office said Jacobson’s body was found nearly 700 feet below where the hikers were camping on top of Flatiron near Lost Dutchman State Park. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter helped recover Jacobson’s body. No additional information was released.