Rosendale asks court to dismiss campaign finance lawsuit

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges his campaign and the National Rifle Association illegally worked together to run ads during his unsuccessful 2018 race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. The gun control group Giffords alleges the NRA worked with Rosendale’s campaign and produced nearly $400,000 in campaign ads criticizing Tester. Rosendale argues Giffords doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit and that the federal District Court in Washington doesn’t have the jurisdiction to hear the case. Rosendale has argued the lawsuit is baseless. His recent filing does not address the merits of the allegations.