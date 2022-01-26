FBI investigating assault on Border Patrol agent near Naco

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI reportedly is investigating the assault of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona. Tucson TV station KOLD says the assault occurred Wednesday near Naco, which is along Arizona’s border with Mexico. The FBI told KOLD that no other information was being released at this time, including the condition of the agent. Neither the Border Patrol nor the Tucson office of the FBI immediately returned calls Wednesday night from The Associated Press seeking details of the assault.