Arizona loosens rules limiting work by substitute teachers

Phoenix (AP) — Arizona is loosening education rules to help alleviate its pandemic-aggravated shortage of substitute teachers. The state Board of Education on Monday removed the 120-day limit on work by certified substitute teachers and instead will allow them to teach as long as necessary until a regular teacher is hired. Also, the board decided to allow emergency substitute teacher certificates for two years, up from one year. Schools are struggling to find substitute teachers, which officials said disrupts student learning and places pressure on teachers and administrators. Groups representing rural schools and school administrators proposed the changes. Arizona on Tuesday reported the most COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide since last January.