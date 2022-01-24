No. 15 USC shakes off slow start to rout Arizona State

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 16 points and No. 15 Southern California shook off a slow start to defeat Arizona State 78-56 Monday night. The Trojans playing their third game in five days, fell behind by 12 points midway through the first half. They missed 15 of their first 18 and committed eight turnovers in the first 14 minutes before turning things around. USC closed the first half on a 21-2 run to take a 31-24 lead at halftime. Marreon Jackson led Arizona State with 21 points.