Man who died after fight at Tucson apartment complex is ID’d

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson have identified a man who died after a confrontation at an apartment complex last week. They say 48-year-old Rafael Martinez was discovered in an apartment complex’s common area with obvious signs of trauma Friday. Police say investigators believe Martinez had a confrontation with another person at the complex. Martinez was taken to a Tucson hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police say they don’t have any suspects yet in Martinez’s death.