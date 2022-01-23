Suspect arrested in fatal Tucson crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. They say officers responded to an intersection near the University of Arizona campus around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a crash. Police say an injured man died shortly after arriving at a Tucson hospital. He’s been identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Wolfe Davis. Police say investigators determined Davis was trying to cross a street near a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a car and the driver fled the scene. Police say 33-year-old Andy Otero has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.