Police: Witness to fatal stabbing took investigators to site

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man who witnessed the killing of a 37-year-old Phoenix woman led investigators to the site where the victim was killed and her remains dumped. Irene Luevano’s body was found Thursday along Interstate 10 in La Paz County in the western Arizona desert. A probable-cause statement said Diego Hernan Rodriguez Teran lived with Luevano’s boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara, and initially denied having seen Lara since before the killing. However, police said Teran was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution after he later acknowledged seeing Lara fatally stab Luevano and dump her body. The public defender’s office, which represents Lara, didn’t not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Teran.