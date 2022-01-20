Republicans on Senate panel OK guns on college campuses

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The seemingly never-ending fight over guns on college and university campuses is back again. Arizona gun rights advocates want students to be able to carry guns, but colleges and universities are opposed. Republicans on the Arizona state Senate Judiciary committee on Thursday approved legislation that would require public colleges and universities to allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun. Committee Democrats unanimously opposed the bill now headed to the full Senate. Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers’ bill is the latest effort by GOP lawmakers to erase policies banning firearms and other weapons on college campuses in the state.