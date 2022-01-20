Police: Missing Phoenix woman found dead in western Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say Phoenix woman reported missing Sunday has been found dead in a remote area of western Arizona. Phoenix police announced Thursday that investigators discovered the remains of 37-year-old Irene Luevano along Interstate 10 about 30 miles south of Salome and 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County. They say there was obvious trauma to the woman’s body. Luevano’s family reported her missing after she called to say she allegedly had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara. Police say Lara has been in the Maricopa County Jail on unrelated charges for the past several days and now faces additional charges, including murder.