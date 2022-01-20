Grijalva announces 2nd COVID-19 infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has contracted COVID-19 for the second time. The Arizona Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said Thursday he has minor symptoms. He says he and his staff will follow Centers for Disease Control guidance for isolating and contact tracing. The 73-year-old lawmaker says he’s vaccinated and has received a booster shot. Grijalva first contracted COVID-19 in August 2020 and criticized Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks around the Capitol.