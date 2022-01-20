Bullock an initial board member for public lands foundation

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Bureau of Land Management Director Neil Kornze are two of the first four board members of a new foundation created to help leverage public and private funds to conserve, protect and restore land managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The other two board members named on Wednesday are Maite Arce and Stacy Leeds. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will name five more board members in the coming months. Congress created the foundation in 2017. The National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have similar foundations.