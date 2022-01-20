Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot jailed until trial

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man accused of coordinating teams on standby to deliver guns to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will remain jailed until his trial on seditious conspiracy and other charges. Magistrate Judge John Boyle concluded Thursday that Edward Vallejo posed a danger to the community. Boyle says Vallejo has made incendiary comments about violence since the riot and notes there was no evidence showing he was remorseful. Prosecutors say Vallejo coordinated “quick reaction force” teams that kept guns in nearby Arlington, Virginia, and were prepared to bring them into Washington if group members or associates believed the need arose.