Top-ranked Rahm back in California desert after 2-year break

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm is back in the California desert for The American Express after a two-year break. Rahm won the 2018 tournament in a playoff and finished sixth the following year. He couldn’t fit the event into his schedule in 2020 and was unable to play last year because of a minor back injury. Rahm opened the year two weeks ago in Hawaii by finishing at 33 under in a one-stroke loss to Cameron Smith at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The top-ranked Spaniard will play alongside Tony Finau and two amateurs. Others in the field include Patrick Cantlay, tournament host Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

