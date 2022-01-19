Pilot, passenger injured in hang glider crash near Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say two men have been injured in the crash of a hang-glider style aircraft in northwestern Arizona. They say the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday north of Kingman. Sheriff’s officials say the two-seat ultra-light veered to the left after takeoff, causing the wing tip to hit the ground and the aircraft crashed nose first. They say the pilot suffered a broken leg and the passenger had a broken arm. Both men were taken to a Kingman hospital for treatment. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released. Authorities say the pilot and passenger both were wearing helmets and were properly fastened into the ultra-light at the time of the crash.