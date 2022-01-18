Gilbert police: Man accused of killing his female roommate

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his female roommate. They say 46-year-old Dwayne Toone was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder and being held on $1 million bond. Police say officers responded to reports of a dead body at a home on Jan. 5 and found a woman dead in the kitchen with gunshot wounds. She was later identified as 22-year-old Raeanna Ferguson. Police say she and Toone were roommates. Police say evidence linked Toone to the case. It was unclear Tuesday if Toone has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.