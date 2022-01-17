Driver arrested in crash that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a driver has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Phoenix. Officials say 29-year-old David Moreno is accused of driving impaired in Saturday afternoon’s collision. The dead motorcyclist has been identified as 48-year-old Robert Moore. Police say Moreno’s car was making a turn when it collided with Moore’s motorcycle. Witnesses say Moore landed on the roof of the sedan and Moreno allegedly kept driving until he crashed into two more vehicles. Police say Moore died at the scene from his injuries. It was unclear Sunday if Moreno has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf about the case.