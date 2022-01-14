Treasury: Arizona risks relief funds over anti-mandate rules

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is threatening to recoup COVID-19 relief funds sent to Arizona over state provisions that it says discourage families and school districts from following federal guidance recommending face coverings in schools. At issue are two state programs meant to help schools and students but direct funding away from jurisdictions with mask requirements. In a Friday letter, the Treasury Department warns that the state has 60 days to remove the anti-masking provisions before the federal government moves to recover the relief money and threatens to withhold the next tranche of aid as well.