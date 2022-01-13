Suspect in Nogales homicide is arrested after a police chase

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a Nogales homicide case has been arrested after a shootout with police. They say 42-year-old Gustavo Aguilar Chavez was taken into custody Tuesday. It was unclear Thursday if Chavez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. Police were called to a Nogales motel around 4 a.m. Tuesday and found 43-year-old Jose Francisco Haro dead in a room with obvious signs of trauma. Chavez was identified as a suspect and police later spotted him in his vehicle. They say Chavez led officers on a high-speed chase before he abandoned his vehicle, exchanged gunfire with police and then fled the scene on foot. He was located hiding behind a home and was arrested.