Police: Father arrested in accidental shooting of 2-year-old

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested in an accidental shooting that killed his 2-year-old son at the family’s apartment. Jail records and police say 29-year-old Joshua Lewis was jailed Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of child abuse-reckless in the Wednesday afternoon shooting death of 2-year-old Kayden Lewis. A police statement said the father was arrested after investigators learned he kept a loaded gun in a location accessible to the child. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Lewis who could comment on the allegations.